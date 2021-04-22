CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Freeze Warning For The Tri-State

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

There is a freeze warning for the Tri-State… SO make sure you dress warmly. I was in a snowstorm yesterday while driving. You don’t know it’s Spring or Winter

VIA FOX19

Temperatures are plunging into low 30s with many areas seeing thermometers even dip into the 20s by daybreak. Thursday’s all-time record low is 28, set in 1986. Right now, the expected low will be 32 degrees. Snow flurries also are falling in some areas just in time for the morning commute. We’ve seen them blow around in downtown Cincinnati and southeastern Indiana.

Cincinnati: Freeze Warning For The Tri-State  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts To Guest Host Future…
 22 hours ago
04.22.21
Murderer Derek Chauvin Gets New Mugshot, Officially Property…
 1 day ago
04.22.21
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Say “We Still…
 1 day ago
04.22.21
Bobby Brown Reveals He Believes Nick Gordon Responsible…
 1 day ago
04.22.21
Photos
Close