Ohio
HomeOhio

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther Talks About the Investigation of the Fatal Shooting of Columbus Teen Ma’Khia Bryant

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

A full investigation is pending following the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant by a Columbus Police Officer.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther sat down and talked with Magic 95.5’s own Divine Martino to talk about this tragic loss to the community and her family, “I’m not just the mayor I’m a dad as well.  I have a daughter and the city is grieving the loss of that 16-year-old and lifting that family up in our thoughts and prayers.  We released the officer’s body-worn camera footage as soon as we could in record time.  We thought it was very important to be as transparent and responsible as possible and we will release additional information soon.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

He goes on to express how the loss of a 16-year-old girl weighs heavy on him as a father and a leader of the Columbus community.

“What led to a 16-year-old girl to believe her only option was to resolve a dispute with a knife.  I promise to you that and our community is that we will address both of these questions in a transparent and responsible way.” – Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther

RELATED STORY: Bodycam Footage Released of the Fatal Shooting of the Columbus Teen by Police

Hear this exclusive interview in its entirety:

makhia bryant

#SayHerName Celebrities and Notable Figures React to The Killing of #MakhiaBryant

12 photos Launch gallery

#SayHerName Celebrities and Notable Figures React to The Killing of #MakhiaBryant

Continue reading #SayHerName Celebrities and Notable Figures React to The Killing of #MakhiaBryant

#SayHerName Celebrities and Notable Figures React to The Killing of #MakhiaBryant

[caption id="attachment_2625302" align="alignnone" width="275"] Source: Paula Bryant / facebook[/caption] Not even an hour after the verdict came down in the trial against Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd, we’re faced with yet another case of someone dying at the hands of a police officer. This time it's a 16-year-old Columbus, Ohio teen named Ma'Khia Bryant. Officers received a call about an altercation and someone having a knife.  Officers responded to the call and saw a young lady, said to be Bryant, that they believed to be holding a knife actively engaging the other females.  Family members have said that Bryant was defending herself.  Regardless a young girl lost her life. Many already have strong feels about this tragedy and took to social media to express themselves including celebrities and notable figures. RELATED STORY: Bodycam Footage Released of the Fatal Shooting of the Columbus Teen by Police

The Latest:

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther Talks About the Investigation of the Fatal Shooting of Columbus Teen Ma’Khia Bryant  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts To Guest Host Future…
 17 hours ago
04.22.21
Murderer Derek Chauvin Gets New Mugshot, Officially Property…
 23 hours ago
04.22.21
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Say “We Still…
 1 day ago
04.22.21
Bobby Brown Reveals He Believes Nick Gordon Responsible…
 1 day ago
04.22.21
Photos
Close