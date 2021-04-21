Cincinnati: Riverside Drive Is Back Open

Riverside dr is back open after a water main break and the people are happy.
Via Fox19
Road restoration work has also been completed, and the roadway opened on April 20, 2021. Details of the completed project are listed below:
• Both breaks on the 60″ main have been repaired.
• The sanitary sewer and utility hole chambers have been repaired.
• Backfilling of the two pits and removal of shoring have been completed.
