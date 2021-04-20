Diva’s Daily Dirt: Dave Chappelle Wants To Relocate To Africa

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Dave Chappelle Wants To Relocate To Africa

Is Dave Chappelle going to move to Africa? He kind of hints at that during a recent episode of Naomi Campbell’s podcast, No Filter with Naomi.

The legendary comedian explained how Stevie Wonder actually inspired him to consider relocating to Africa. Chappelle explained,

“I want to build something that will last beyond me.”

Dave went on to say,

“Stevie Wonder said in the press recently that he wanted to move to Ghana. Now those of us in the room that know Stevie personally, he’s said this thing many times through the years that we’ve known him. But this last time he said it, what he said is he said ‘I’m moving to Ghana so that I can be valued and respected more.’ That’s almost exactly the phrasing he used. And you’ve got to think: as a Black American, who amongst us is more valued or respected than Stevie Wonder?

“The idea that he would feel this way, at this stage in his life and in his career. He goes on to say ‘I would do this for my grandchildren so that they [wouldn’t] have to worry about that’–which is a very ominous thing to say because, clearly, this is going to last for the foreseeable future. And to see him decide to make that move, I wanted to go.”

What do you think about making the big move to the Motherland? Should we all go?

