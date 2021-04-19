Hip Hop Spot: Black Rob Passes Away at 51 + Memorial for DMX planned at Barclays Center

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We’re sending our condolences to another hip-hop legend, Robert “Black Rob” Ross. Just shortly after we lost DMX, Black Rob passed away in the hospital over the weekend. The service for DMX’s funeral will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and expected to hold 10% of its 19,000 capacity. Listen to the Hip-Hop Spot as we reminisce on the legendary music the former Baby Boy artist gave us over the years.

