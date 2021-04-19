CLOSE
The Lo Down: Youngboy Never Broke Again Pens An Alleged Letter From Jail Addressing Wendy Williams

Youngboy Never Broke Again penned a letter to Wendy Williams after she spoke about him being in jail with his eighth child on the way.  In the 21-year-old rapper’s letter, she said some positive things about Wendy but two of his baby mamas tweeted some not so uplifting responses.

Of course, we have to discuss the debate over the word “purr” that’s all over social media. Does this word belong to Rolling Ray or Coi Leray?

