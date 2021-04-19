Janet Hubert Lands Regular Role On “The Last O.G.”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

For years we didn’t know exactly what happened to Janet Hubert’s career after she stopped appeared on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

But late last year, during HBO Max’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special, we learned that Hubert had essentially been black-balled in the industry after being labeled difficult by Will Smith and some of her other “Fresh Prince” castmates

During the reunion and even during an episode of “Red Table Talk,” Smith and Hubert were able to hash out their issues and Smith accepted responsibility for the role he played in Hubert’s career trajectory.

But after that moment, it seems that opportunities are coming Hubert’s way.

According to Deadline, Hubert is joining the cast of “The Last O.G.” with Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish.

The show, co-created and executive produced by Jordan Peele, the show follows the life of a formerly incarcerated man (Morgan) who is shocked to see how much the world has changed since he’s been away for the past 15 years.

The show, which airs on TBS, was renewed for season 4.

Hubert will join as Miss May Miller. Miss May is Roberta’s (Anna Marie Horsford) dear friend and bid whist partner. As teenagers, May and Roberta were in competition with one another. But now, in their golden years, they are concerned about their card game and keeping their eye on Tray now that’s back into the world.

In the years since she left “The Fresh Prince,” Hubert has starred in “The Job,” “The Bernie Mac Show,” “One Life to Live” and “If Loving You Is Wrong.”

She also starred in the independent web series King Ester, for which she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy.

We’re all well aware of her talent. So we hope to see more of her in the years to come.

