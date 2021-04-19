LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

NBA championship teams universally curved a White House visit the last four years due to issues with the former occupant’s politics—like blatant racism, sexism and such. The Los Angeles Lakers won’t be paying Joe Biden a visit at his new place but it’s due to COVID-19 considerations since we are still in the midst of a pandemic after all.

Although the Lakers will be traveling to Washington, DC later this month to play the Washington Wizards, visiting the White House unfortunately won’t be on their schedule.

According to ESPN, while a visit during April 27 to 28 is out, meeting with Joe Biden sometime in the future is still on the table.

While that other guy was the alleged POTUS, no NBA or WNBA championship teamed visited the White House. When the Golden State Warriors expressed doubts of coming through, he even disinvited them. Also, there was the time Cheeto tried to come for LeBron James and the NBA superstar responded in kind by calling him a bum.

It was a far difference from when Barack Obama was in office when teams, from all major sports, seemed to always be down to come through and kick it.

Goodwill does go a long way.

Lakers Will Not Visit Biden’s White House Due To COVID, Probably Later was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: