Cicadas are coming!

The 2021 Brood X is coming soon to a grassy field near you!

Billions of Cicadas are to emerge on the east coast and areas including Southwest Ohio (Cincinnati) making it the biggest emergence since 2004!

Scientist are expecting the largest Brood to emerge the beginning of May – lasting 4-6 weeks.

The Cicadas have been underground of almost 17 years, only coming up to mate. If you’ve never witnessed a Brood, you are in for a treat!

