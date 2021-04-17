Rapper Ar-Ab Sentenced To 45 Years In Prison

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rapper Ar-Ab has reportedly been sentenced to 45 years in prison for running a drug traffic ring.

The Philadelphia rapper was found guilty two years ago of turning his label, Original Block Hustlaz, into a drug ring that allegedly implicated at least one murder.

The judge was quote saying in court, “You could have been a hero instead of a criminal. But you became a drug dealer.”

He added, “You made that decision. That’s why you’re being punished.”

In court, prosecutors also alleged that the rapper’s lyrics were an admission of crimes he was a part of.

“The court, the FBI agents, and the prosecutors don’t understand my culture,” AR-Ab said to the court during his sentencing. “We don’t rap about flowers and rainbows. We’re gangsta rappers. We rap about where we grew up. So we rap about drug dealing. We rap about violence.”

