DMX Will Receive Public Memorial At Barclay’s Center

DMX will have a public memorial service at Barclay’s center in Brooklyn.

The event will be held on April 24th.

There will also be a private ceremony for friends and family on April 25th

There is no word yet on how many fans will be allowed to attend the public event.

DMX will be honored by his family, friends, loved ones and fans in one of the premier entertainment venues in the country — the Barclays Center, TMZ has learned.

X’s public memorial will be held on Saturday, April 24 at the arena in Brooklyn … X’s former manager, Steve Rifkind, tells TMZ. We’re told the event’s final logistics are still being figured out — including how many people will be allowed inside and how ticketing will work — limited capacity will obviously be in effect because of COVID.

