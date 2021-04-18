DMX Will Receive Public Memorial At Barclay’s Center

7:21 PM PT — A source involved in the planning of the event tells us a decision has been made to close the event to the public, and limit it to close friends and family. We’re told the arena, which can seat 19,000, is only permitted 10% capacity. However, the memorial will be live-streamed.
DMX will be honored by his family, friends, loved ones and fans in one of the premier entertainment venues in the country — the Barclays Center, TMZ has learned.
X’s public memorial will be held on Saturday, April 24 at the arena in Brooklyn … X’s former manager, Steve Rifkind, tells TMZ. We’re told the event’s final logistics are still being figured out — including how many people will be allowed inside and how ticketing will work — limited capacity will obviously be in effect because of COVID.