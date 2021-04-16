CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

The Lo Down: Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting Will Not Have Book Distributed by Simon & Schuster

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

One of the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s tragic death is writing a book that he says will tell the truth of what happened.  Simon & Schuster released a statement saying that he will no longer distribute it anymore. He was the only officer to not get fired and is allegedly still employed. Lore’l gives The Lo Down on Bobby Shmurda’s “girlfriend”, and who she thinks would be a good match for Kanye West.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

The Lo Down: Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting Will Not Have Book Distributed by Simon & Schuster  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
HHW Gaming: This Looming Issue Has PS3 &…
 23 hours ago
04.16.21
Too $hort ft. Reg Black “Real Oakland,” Onyx…
 23 hours ago
04.16.21
Saweetie and Quavo
Saweetie Throws Shade At Quavo In IG Video
 1 day ago
04.15.21
Guess Spring 2018 Campaign Reveal Starring, Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Confirm Split With…
 1 day ago
04.15.21
Photos
Close