Indianapolis Mass Shooting At FedEx Facility Leaves 8 Dead, Gunman Takes Own Life

Eight people are dead as a result of a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana. NBC News reports a gunman opened fire at the facility just before killing himself.

Reports say that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook says that the police showed up to an active scene when the shooting took place around 11 p.m. Police say the gunman killed himself at the scene along with the eight others and multiple others are being hospitalized with injuries.

Officials do not know if the gunman worked at the facility and are unclear of the motive.

A witness spoke with an NBC affiliate and shared that he was working inside when he heard gunshots.

“I see a man come out with a rifle in his hand and he starts firing and he starts yellin’ stuff that I could not understand,” Levi Miller said. “What I ended up doing was ducking down to make sure he did not see me because I thought he would see me and he would shoot me.”

FedEx released a statement saying: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence. The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with investigating authorities.”

President Joe Biden recently addressed the recent frequent mass shootings with executive action steps to help with gun control.

“Gun violence in this country is an epidemic and it is an international embarrassment,” he said last Thursday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. ET today to provide more information.

