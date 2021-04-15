Too $hort ft. Reg Black “Real Oakland,” Onyx ft. Mad Lion “Ahhh Year” & More | Daily Visuals 4.15.21

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The heartbreaking passing of DMX was a stark reminder that we should be giving our Hip-Hop legends their flowers while they’re still here, so join us in giving love and props to the OG pimp himself, Too $hort.

Coming through with some new black-and-white visuals to “Real Oakland,” $hort Dogg links up with Reg Black to give us some of that Left Coast flavor that us older heads can appreciate and youngn’s can learn from. Keep doing ya thing, $hort.

Speaking of OG’s, Southside Queens representatives Onyx are still out here grinding all grimy and for their Mad Lion assisted clip to “Ahhh Year,” the baldheaded G’s air out the grievances on our lemon of a previous year.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Eazy, Russ, and more.

TOO $HORT FT. REG BLACK – “REAL OAKLAND”

ONYX FT. MAD LION – “AHHH YEAR”

LIL EAZY – “IT AIN’T OVER”

RUSS – “BANKRUPT”

NYM LO FT. SMOKE DZA & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “TIME WATCHERS”

SKYPP FT. RHYMEFEST, ALLISON VICTORIA & JARED THOMPSON – “FIX YO’ CROWN”

MO3 FT. YFN LUCCI – “LIT”

TRENT HOOLIGAN – “CRASH”

KENTHEMAN – “MIGHT NOT LIKE IT”

THE SOIL RISES – “LOUDER SMOKE”

LOCALBLAC – “SHE’S INSIDE BY THE BAR!”

YN JAY – “KAHASHI”

BIGGIE BABYLON – “ALL IN”

KEY GLOCK – “MOVE AROUND”

DUB AURA – “EVERYDAY”

RACQUEL JONES – “QUEEN”

BIG JADE – “BONNET”

