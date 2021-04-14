The First Time DJ Drama Got Paid For A Mixtape Was With Young Jeezy [Exclusive Interview]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

On the latest edition of MIX IT UP ATL, The Mixtape legend DJ Drama talks to Incognito about getting his first mixtape pay check. Believe it or not, Young Jeezy was the first person to pay DJ Drama for a mixtape. Full Interview coming soon…

