Cincinnati: Man Shot At A Westside Gas Station

Cincinnati we have to stop the violence. A man was shot on the Westside of town at a gas station.

Via FOX19

According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot at a Marathon gas station in the 3400 block of Warsaw Avenue. Police say he took off on foot, and officers found him on Osage Avenue about three blocks away. The man was shot in the arm and chest and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police say he is in stable condition.

