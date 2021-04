LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rapper, Kanye West has a lot to celebrate today. According to Forbes West’s 2008 black and hold Nike Air Yeezy 1’s went on sale for over 1 million dollars at Sotheby’s, making them the most valuable pair of sneakers to be offered on the market.

The prototype sneakers, was wore by West back in 2008 during the Grammys.

Kanye West’s Yeezy Sneakers Going For $1 Million On Sotheby was originally published on kysdc.com

