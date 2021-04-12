CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
Protests Escalate Near Minneapolis After Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man During Traffic Stop

While we await the Derek Chauvin Trial, another police shooting has occurred just 10 miles outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota. 20-year-old Daunte Wright was fatally shot in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota after being stopped due to a traffic violation.  Protests have started to arise overnight which included shooting, looting, and properties being destroyed. Angie Ang talks about these stories and more including Washington D.C. becoming a state.

 

 

 

