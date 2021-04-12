CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Man Arrested After A Police Stand-Off In Mt. Healthy

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

A man was arrested after a stand-off with the Police in Mt. Healthy

Via FOX19

Officer say Rico Salguero, 37, was arrested after police were dispatched around 9: 50 a.m. to the 7400 block of Werner Avenue for the report of a violent person in a house with a possible firearm.

When police arrived, they were denied entrance and were told by Hamilton County deputies that Salguero was holding someone hostage, police said.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Man Arrested After A Police Stand-Off In Mt. Healthy  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Summer Is Coming: 5 Celebrities Flaunt Their Bikini…
 22 hours ago
04.11.21
15 items
My Name Is My Name: Yung Miami Asks…
 1 day ago
04.12.21
Still Canceled?: Lil Mama “Hasn’t Heard Back” From…
 1 day ago
04.12.21
DMX Eulogized By Swizz Beatz [Video]
 1 day ago
04.12.21
Photos
Close