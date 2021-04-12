A man was arrested after a stand-off with the Police in Mt. Healthy
Officer say Rico Salguero, 37, was arrested after police were dispatched around 9: 50 a.m. to the 7400 block of Werner Avenue for the report of a violent person in a house with a possible firearm.
When police arrived, they were denied entrance and were told by Hamilton County deputies that Salguero was holding someone hostage, police said.
Cincinnati: Man Arrested After A Police Stand-Off In Mt. Healthy was originally published on rnbcincy.com
