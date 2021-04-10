CLOSE
Quavo Raps About Repo’ing Saweeties Bentley

Saweetie and Quavo

Source: Pari Dukovic / Pari Dukovic/ GQ

There is a snippet of a new Migo’s song floating around.

In the snippet you hear Quavo taking what appears to be a shot at Saweetie.

He captioned the clip and wrote, Skrttt, skrtt takin back dat Bentley. F- dem hoes. Now I gotta act stingy. New Huncho & Petro otw.

As reported by a few  blog sites on social media, Quavo seems to diss his ex-girlfriend Saweetie when he says, “Lil’ bitty b*tch, she slimy, she sneaky/I’m takin’ back that Bentley.” It’s unclear when this track was first previewed but it was shared alongside the following alleged caption: “Skrtttt Skrtt takin back dat Bently!! F*ck dem hoes now I gotta act stingy [laughing emoji] new Huncho & Petro otw.”

Clearly, Quavo is still feeling pretty petty about his breakup, as most Aries men would. This isn’t the first time he has seemingly dissed Saweetie in a song snippet. At the end of last month, he shared another snippet where he says, “Young n***a burnt out, burnt out/12 pulling up so we burned out/Sweet little b*tch now she turnt out.” Many believed that to also be some shade at Saweetie.

 

