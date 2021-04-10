Quavo Raps About Repo’ing Saweeties Bentley

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There is a snippet of a new Migo’s song floating around.

In the snippet you hear Quavo taking what appears to be a shot at Saweetie.

He captioned the clip and wrote, Skrttt, skrtt takin back dat Bentley. F- dem hoes. Now I gotta act stingy. New Huncho & Petro otw.

Clearly, Quavo is still feeling pretty petty about his breakup, as most Aries men would. This isn’t the first time he has seemingly dissed Saweetie in a song snippet. At the end of last month, he shared another snippet where he says, “Young n***a burnt out, burnt out/12 pulling up so we burned out/Sweet little b*tch now she turnt out.” Many believed that to also be some shade at Saweetie.

