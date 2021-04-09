Greg Landson announced new eviction measures for Hamilton County.
Via Fox19
“The measures come in the form of two ordinances that aim to ensure landlords, tenants, and community partners have the time they need to leverage the nearly $60 million in rental assistance funding Hamilton County is expected to receive,” the release states.
“Landsman will submit these laws to the Clerk for a vote of Council next week in recognition of the critical importance of keeping children and families in their homes as we emerge from this global pandemic.”
After being halted for a year, evictions for nonpayment of rent have resumed in Hamilton County.
Cincinnati: New Announcement For Temporary Moratorium On Evictions was originally published on rnbcincy.com