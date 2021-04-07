DMX Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19

DMX is currently still in the hospital on life support after an alleged drug overdose on Friday, April 2nd which reportedly was followed up by a heart attack leaving his brain deprived of oxygen.
Well, now it looks like there is more to worry about after X allegedly has tested positive for COVID-19 per VladTV.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
His family has not confirmed the news however sources say his manager did and they’re watching him very closely with minimal visitation.
Let’s continue to keep DMX in our prayers. As we get more information, we’ll keep you updated.
See Also: Watch the Ruff Ryders Surround White Plains Hospital For a DMX Tribute
See Also: Fans & Celebs React To DMX Being In Vegetative State
DMX Calls Out Jay-Z For An Iconic #Verzuz Instagram Battle, 90s Twitter Gets Hype
DMX Calls Out Jay-Z For An Iconic #Verzuz Instagram Battle, 90s Twitter Gets Hype
1.1 of 11
2.
2 of 11
DMX calling out Jay Z for #Verzuz is hilarious pic.twitter.com/ZToi0jIwV2— Felicia_LaShaun_ (@feelaspeaks) May 6, 2020
3.
3 of 11
DMX first 2 albums are classics but after that it goes down hill. Like every album declines after those two.— Marques. (@___Kees) May 6, 2020
4.
4 of 11
Umm, I love DMX and all but... pic.twitter.com/w4znRMxoNH— SheBelievedSheCouldSoSheDid 🇨🇻🇺🇸 (@TruthDanye) May 6, 2020
5.
5 of 11
Let’s gooooooo dmx https://t.co/Vn7ZBhd6N8— jorge (@pikasoe_305) May 6, 2020
6.6 of 11
7.
7 of 11
The energy is too different. DMX should be paired against someone like Busta Rhymes.— Russ (@DangerRuss33) May 6, 2020
8.
8 of 11
Look man, I love that run DMX had with his first 2-3 albums. I really do, but we not about to do this. Y’all cut the fuckin nonsense and put some damn respect on Hov name. Smh. pic.twitter.com/6mbFgHnIXW— Stim Legler (@MrTylerReid) May 6, 2020
9.9 of 11
10.
10 of 11
I don’t think Jay could emote like X…you felt DMX pain in them dark tracks, but Jay got emotional on Regrets, You Must Love Me, Lucky Me, Friend or Foe Part 2, Come And Get Me, Soon You’ll Understand, Where Have You Been, etc. https://t.co/MdmsIz8qDX— Kai Jones (@MMJKaiJones) May 6, 2020
11.
11 of 11
Lol the same Jay Z that boycotted the Grammy’s for 5 years because DMX wasn’t nominated in 1999 and he couldn’t understand why.— Chukwu (@Obidike__) May 6, 2020
The Latest:
- Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One
- Cincinnati: Mother That Lost Her Young Girl To Child Abuse Is Launching A Foundation
- DMX Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19
- ‘A Real One’: Legal Analyst Midwin Charles Passes Away At 47
- Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey To Seek Full Term
- Megan Thee Stallion Says She Wants To “Date” Yung Miami—And Yung Miami Replies She’s “Been Wanting” Megan
- Former HUD Official Fined For Violating The Hatch Act, While Other Trump Appointees Escape Punishment
- All Politics is Local: Check Out These Local Elections Happening Tuesday
- Kandi Burruss Reveals Her Secret To Shedding 20 Lbs Of Quarantine Weight
- 2 Doormen Fired After Standing By While Asian Woman Suffered Brutal Attack
- Who’s Cappin’: ESPN Fires Paul Pierce After His Struggle IG Live Session With Strippers
DMX Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19 was originally published on 92q.com