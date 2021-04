LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

DMX is currently still in the hospital on life support after an alleged drug overdose on Friday, April 2nd which reportedly was followed up by a heart attack leaving his brain deprived of oxygen.

Well, now it looks like there is more to worry about after X allegedly has tested positive for COVID-19 per VladTV.

His family has not confirmed the news however sources say his manager did and they’re watching him very closely with minimal visitation.

Let’s continue to keep DMX in our prayers. As we get more information, we’ll keep you updated.

DMX Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19 was originally published on 92q.com