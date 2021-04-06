CLOSE
Cincinnati: Man Dies After Shooting On I-75

A man dies after a road rage shooting on I-75.

 

Via Fox19

Ellonzo Martin, 29, died on April 3 from injuries he sustained during a shooting on I-75 at the Hopple Street exit, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. At the time, police tweeted that they were investigating a “road rage incident”. Martin was shot on April 2 and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center around 11:45 a.m., police say.

Photos
