DMX Remains On Life Support Following Heart Attack

DMX’s condition is improving, less than 24 hours after a drug overdose which triggered a heart attack leaving fans offering prayer and tribute.

The Ruff Ryders rapper’s longtime lawyer, Murray Richman, spoke to PIX 11 in New York on Saturday (April 3) and confirmed X suffered the heart attack but would not dive into details of whether it was triggered by a drug overdose or not.

“He’s currently in the hospital as the result of a heart attack,” Richman said. “He’s off life support and he’s breathing on his own, but we are concerned. It would be disingenuous for me to suggest that I’m not a worried man at this particular point.”

He added, “I’m very sad about it, extremely sad. He’s like my son. He’s just a tremendous person, tremendous entertainer, tremendous human being. And so much to offer, so much to say. Not the run-of-the-mill rapper. A person of great depth.”

#DMX attorney Murray Richman spoke to ⁦@PIX11News⁩ producer ⁦@AvaPittmanTV⁩ Saturday evening, stating the artist was off life support after suffering heart attack but breathing on his own. Richman has represented Yonkers-raised rapper for years. pic.twitter.com/S45hdVhBwO — Mary Murphy (@MurphyPIX) April 3, 2021

However, Richman told Rolling Stone he was given “wrong information” and the rapper remains on life support.

X has battled substance abuse for the majority of his life, dating back to when he was 14. In 2019, he checked himself into rehab to help continue to establish his path on the road to sobriety.

“In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility,” DMX’s Instagram told fans in October of that year. “He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support.”

Throughout the day, X’s peers such as Eminem, Ice Cube and more have offered a prayer for him as he continues to fight and regain his health. Due to privacy concerns, the hospital has not released an official update on X’s condition, not have they listed him as a patient.

“Prayers for DMX and his family,” Missy Elliott wrote.

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

“Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family,” Eminem wrote. “True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!!

Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 3, 2021

We need X back in the building…please send him your prayers. https://t.co/lSANOZSrs7 — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 3, 2021

Today is 4/3/21 – it’s only right that we celebrate the talent and genius of my brother @DMX on the 4,3,2,1 song. We Love you X get well fast. 🙏🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/2YejrFdo5E — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) April 3, 2021

