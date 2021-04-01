CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Today Is Cincinnati Reds Opening Day

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Cincinnati Reds Baseball is back.

Today kicks off Reds Opening Day it’s a bit of a cold opening day this year with Snow on the ground.

This year the Reds will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at 4:10 p.m. at Great American Ball Park.

As the oldest professional baseball team, the Reds are the only MLB club guaranteed to open every year at home. The Queen City routinely takes advantage by descending upon downtown for a huge parade and a day’s worth of fun.

The pandemic put a halt to all that last year. No parade. No fans in the seats. Fun? Maybe, but you had to bring the energy (and the folding chair) with you. (Fox19)

 

 

Reds Opening Day with 101.1 The Wiz

13 photos Launch gallery

Reds Opening Day with 101.1 The Wiz

Continue reading Reds Opening Day with 101.1 The Wiz

Reds Opening Day with 101.1 The Wiz

Tropikana and DJ J Dough of The Wiz Crew and Lincoln Ware of Soul 101.5 participate in the 100th Reds Opening Day parade.  

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Today Is Cincinnati Reds Opening Day  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Teyana Taylor Says She’s Teaching Her Daughters To…
 1 day ago
03.31.21
Pose Star Dominique Jackson Says Not Being Offended…
 1 day ago
03.31.21
Footnanny Products Are Here To Keep Your Feet…
 1 day ago
03.31.21
Kenya Moore Body Shames Dre Sidora: ‘She Needs…
 1 day ago
03.31.21
Photos
Close