Cincinnati: Today Is Cincinnati Reds Opening Day

Cincinnati Reds Baseball is back.
Today kicks off Reds Opening Day it’s a bit of a cold opening day this year with Snow on the ground.
This year the Reds will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at 4:10 p.m. at Great American Ball Park.
As the oldest professional baseball team, the Reds are the only MLB club guaranteed to open every year at home. The Queen City routinely takes advantage by descending upon downtown for a huge parade and a day’s worth of fun.
The pandemic put a halt to all that last year. No parade. No fans in the seats. Fun? Maybe, but you had to bring the energy (and the folding chair) with you. (Fox19)
Reds Opening Day with 101.1 The Wiz
