LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cincinnati Reds Baseball is back.

Today kicks off Reds Opening Day it’s a bit of a cold opening day this year with Snow on the ground.

This year the Reds will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at 4:10 p.m. at Great American Ball Park.

As the oldest professional baseball team, the Reds are the only MLB club guaranteed to open every year at home. The Queen City routinely takes advantage by descending upon downtown for a huge parade and a day’s worth of fun.

The pandemic put a halt to all that last year. No parade. No fans in the seats. Fun? Maybe, but you had to bring the energy (and the folding chair) with you. (Fox19)

Reds Opening Day with 101.1 The Wiz 13 photos Launch gallery Reds Opening Day with 101.1 The Wiz 1. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 1 of 13 2. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 2 of 13 3. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 3 of 13 4. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 4 of 13 5. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 5 of 13 6. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 6 of 13 7. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 7 of 13 8. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 8 of 13 9. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 9 of 13 10. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 10 of 13 11. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 11 of 13 12. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 12 of 13 13. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Reds Opening Day with 101.1 The Wiz Reds Opening Day with 101.1 The Wiz Tropikana and DJ J Dough of The Wiz Crew and Lincoln Ware of Soul 101.5 participate in the 100th Reds Opening Day parade.

Cincinnati: Today Is Cincinnati Reds Opening Day was originally published on rnbcincy.com