Cincinnati: CPS Returns To In-Person Learning

CPS has returned to in-person learning.

Via Fox19

The quarter will run through May 27.

Remote learning options through home schooling at the Cincinnati Digital Academy and Schoology will remain for those students who do not wish to return in-person.

By FOX19 Digital Staff | March 31, 2021 at 6:11 AM EDT – Updated March 31 at 6:12 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) – Cincinnati Public School District students will return in-person five days a week starting Wednesday.

The district’s plan does not guarantee 6-foot social distancing, but other health measures are in place, including mask use; cleaning and ventilation measures; screening testing; and contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.

CPS students will have options for remote learning for some students in the fall and available for all in Spring 2022.

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

Cincinnati: CPS Returns To In-Person Learning  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

