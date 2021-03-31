Baltimore On Track To Regain Control Of Its Police Department For The First Time In 160 Years

Baltimore may regain local control over the city’s police department after 160 years of state control. A new bill could shift power over the agency after city leaders agreed on the transition process.
The Baltimore Sun reported the legislation proposes an advisory board comprising 17-members, including the mayor, city solicitor, police commissioner, director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, the city’s chief equity officer and the city council president. The mayor would also appoint six community nominees to be confirmed by the city council.
Baltimore politicians have reached an agreement on state legislation that would let city voters decide whether Baltimore should take full control of its police department for the first time in more than 160 years, reports @brynstole https://t.co/77KnLoIXv5
— Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) March 30, 2021
Three of the mayor’s community appointees would be people with backgrounds in criminal justice, community policing or police reform. Other board members include a representative from the local fraternal order of police, the city’s union for officers and the Vanguard Justice Society, an organization for Black officers.
The state Senate, president and the speaker of the House of Delegates will also have seats on the transition board. A representative from Baltimore’s Civilian Review Board will hold the last seat.
Returning local control to the city will end the need to lobby state officials to enact policies at the city level addressing police conduct. Another bill moving through the legislature looks at police accountability boards. But advocates say an amendment by Sen. Charles Sydnor is needed to give the accountability boards real investigatory power.
The Baltimore Police Department is the only municipal department in Maryland that is also a state agency. While the state government took over the police department in 1860, the city kept budgetary control. In 1976, the state returned the ability to appoint the police commissioner back to the city.
Restoring local control to Baltimore is one of five reforms advocated for by the Maryland Coalition for Justice & Police Accountability, a diverse statewide coalition of more than 90 organizations.
Pass all 5 of the @MDPoliceReform demands. I am a member @SBenn4Maryland . #AntonLaw clean,fully #RepealLeobr ,ext community oversight, constitutional use of force standard,cops out of schools,& local control over the Baltimore City PD ty @VAtterbeary @SpeakerAJones @SenBillFerg pic.twitter.com/sU3TBgaynI
— Sarahia Benn (@SBenn4Maryland) March 25, 2021
Other reforms include repealing the law enforcement officer bill of rights in Maryland. Transparency in police misconduct investigations, limiting the use of force and removing police from schools.
Organizer Rob Ferrell says there is no reason for a majority Black city not to control its police department. “It’s frankly racist for a majority Black city to not have control over its police department,” said Ferrell in a video statement. “Our elected officials in Baltimore city and our city council don’t have the ability to legislate our police force which is under a consent decree with our federal government.”
Anoa Changa is a movement journalist and retired attorney based in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow Anoa on Instagram and Twitter @thewaywithanoa.
SEE ALSO:
Baltimore To End Prosecution Of Low-Level Offenses, Charting New Course In Public Safety
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Sworn Into Office With Fresh ‘Fro And Fade
Scenes From Elijah Cummings' Funeral In Baltimore
Scenes From Elijah Cummings' Funeral In Baltimore
1. Maya Rockeymoore CummingsSource:Getty 1 of 33
2. President Barack ObamaSource:Getty 2 of 33
3. Bill ClintonSource:Getty 3 of 33
4. President Barack Obama and Rep. Hakeem JeffriesSource:Getty 4 of 33
5. Sen. Kamala HarrisSource:Getty 5 of 33
6. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings and President Barack ObamaSource:Getty 6 of 33
7. Maya Rockeymoore CummingsSource:Getty 7 of 33
8. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings and President Barack ObamaSource:Getty 8 of 33
9. Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In BaltimoreSource:Getty 9 of 33
10. Maya Rockeymoore CummingsSource:Getty 10 of 33
11. Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and Bill ClintonSource:Getty 11 of 33
12. Bill Clinton and President Barack ObamaSource:Getty 12 of 33
13. Rep. Marcia FudgeSource:Getty 13 of 33
14. Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In BaltimoreSource:Getty 14 of 33
15. Barack Obama and Maya Rockeymoore CummingsSource:Getty 15 of 33
16. Barack Obama and Nancy PelosiSource:Getty 16 of 33
17. Rep. John LewisSource:Getty 17 of 33
18. Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In BaltimoreSource:Getty 18 of 33
19. Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In BaltimoreSource:Getty 19 of 33
20. Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In BaltimoreSource:Getty 20 of 33
21. Sen. Kamala HarrisSource:Getty 21 of 33
22. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezSource:Getty 22 of 33
23. Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In BaltimoreSource:Getty 23 of 33
24. Hillary ClintonSource:Getty 24 of 33
25. Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In BaltimoreSource:Getty 25 of 33
26. Nancy PelosiSource:Getty 26 of 33
27. Kwiesi MfumeSource:Getty 27 of 33
28. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Steny HoyerSource:Getty 28 of 33
29. Dr. Alfred VaughnSource:Getty 29 of 33
30. Larry GibsonSource:Getty 30 of 33
31. Elijah Cummings' daughtersSource:Getty 31 of 33
32. Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In BaltimoreSource:Getty 32 of 33
33. Elijah Cummings' brotherSource:Getty 33 of 33
Baltimore On Track To Regain Control Of Its Police Department For The First Time In 160 Years was originally published on newsone.com