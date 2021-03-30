Diva’s Daily Dirt: Full Video Of Altercation Between Saweetie & Quavo

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Full Video Of Altercation Between Saweetie & Quavo

TMZ has obtained elevator footage of a disturbing altercation between Quavo from the rap group Migos and his ex-girlfriend Saweetie.

In the beginning of the full video, Saweetie can be seen swinging on Quavo before he aggressively swings her into the elevator where they both fall to the ground. According to TMZ, the altercation happened in a North Hollywood apartment complex in 2020 where Saweetie was renting an apartment.

What do you think about the video?

Pharrell Williams Asks For Justice For His Cousin

In very sad news, Pharrell Williams and his family are grieving the death of his cousin who was killed in Virginia Beach over the weekend. Donovon Lynch, 25, and one other victim, 28-year-old Deshayla Harris, who starred in season 17 of Bad Girls Club, were killed in three separate shootings in the area.

Reports say Lynch was shot in the torso and thigh and died on 20th street near the VA Beach oceanfront.

The police officer who allegedly shot the victim has been put on administrative leave as protest has begun for the police department to share the bodycam footage in which VA Police Chief Paul Neudigate says ‘bodycam footage was not activated at the time of the shooting.’

Pharell broke his silence on his IG asking for the community and police to come together for justice for his cousin.

