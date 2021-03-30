CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

TRIED IT: Pat McGrath’s LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick Packs The Perfect Pop Of Color!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Maui Bigelow

Source: Kaylin James / Howell Design Studios

Pat McGrath is #blackgirlmagic at its finest with publications like: VogueInstyle, and Allure all recognizing her as the most influential makeup artist in the world. McGrath became the first makeup artist in the world to become a Dame of the British Empire when Queen Elizabeth II bestowed her with royal honor in the her annual honors list. In addition to her fame as a makeup artist, Pat McGrath’s brand is worth over $1 billion. Pat McGrath is muva.

I am not ashamed to say I have a lipstick obsession. I have hundreds of tubes by brands as high-end as Gucci to as low-end as Wet N’ Wild. So when one of my favorite beauty bosses drops lipstick, it’s a must that I grab a tube or four. Pat McGrath Labs recently added 6 more colors to the LiquiLUST Legendary Wear Matte Lipsticks collection.

The LiquiLust Lippies are long-wear liquid lipsticks with a matte finish and they are smudge and budge-proof. Another plus is that the lippies offer a true matte finish that did not leave my lips looking and feeling dry and cracked. While I love matte lippies, I want my lips to get the appropriate amount of moisture so that they will be kissable at all times.

I purchased four of the new colors; Spellbound, Flesh 3, Wild Orchid, and Elson 4 and I am pleased with each of the colors. All the colors applied smoothly with full coverage. I like the LiquiLust a lot better than I do the brand’s Mattetrance Matte Lipstick because they don’t bleed or transfer easily.

Now I don’t know if they are budget-friendly to all but for me, someone who has purchased lipsticks for several times the amount, I think $30 isn’t bad at all. However, I cant count and distribute your coins. What I can tell you is these lippies are definitely worth 30 bucks.

RELATED STORIES:

Michelle Obama Wore Both Fenty Beauty and Pat McGrath Makeup To The Inauguration

Pat McGrath: Being A Black Woman ‘Undoubtedly Influences Everything I Create’

Pat McGrath And Supreme NY Team Up To Give You The Perfect Red Pout

TRIED IT: Pat McGrath’s LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick Packs The Perfect Pop Of Color!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Kenya Moore Body Shames Dre Sidora: ‘She Needs…
 4 hours ago
03.31.21
Saweetie Has A Makeup Collection In The Works…
 23 hours ago
03.30.21
10 items
Quavo & Saweetie Elevator Altercation Caught On Video,…
 24 hours ago
03.30.21
Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive…
 2 days ago
03.29.21
Photos
Close