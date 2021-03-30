CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Who’s Cappin!? Addison Rae Didn’t Credit Black TikTok Creators On The Tonight Show

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Popular TikToker Addison Rae was featured on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where she performed many popular TikTok dances. Most of these trending dances were created by black creators on the app and yet they didn’t receive any credit. Hear what she thinks about people criticizing her for not giving the proper credit. Regardless, Lore’l is calling CAP on Addison Rae for her actions.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Who’s Cappin!? Addison Rae Didn’t Credit Black TikTok Creators On The Tonight Show  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
10 items
Quavo & Saweetie Elevator Altercation Caught On Video,…
 7 hours ago
03.30.21
Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive…
 1 day ago
03.29.21
PUMA & J. Cole To Unveil RS-DREAMER PROTO…
 1 day ago
03.29.21
Police Body Cam Shows Blac Youngsta Chill AF…
 1 day ago
03.29.21
Photos
Close