LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Via Fox19 According to police, the shooting happened at 8:07 a.m. on Monday at 408 S. 7th Street.

Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said the man was found dead at the scene.

According to Burkhardt, two men got into a fight outside of the residence on 7th Street and the shooting could have been the result of self-defense.

OHIO: Police Are Investigating After Someone Was Killed In Hamilton was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: