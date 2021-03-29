BOOSIE BADAZZ GETS BACK ON IG AFTER CALLING MARK ZUCKERBERG ‘A RACIST’ FOR DEACTIVATING HIS OLD ACCOUNT

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Boosie Badazz and Instagram have a complicated relationship — he loves the social media platform but apparently can’t stop abusing it. On Sunday (March 28), the Baton Rouge native was incensed after his account was deactivated yet again for violating the company’s policies. Instagram drew the line when a video of Boosie slapping the bejeezus out of a man for his DaBaby-assisted “Period” video went viral.

After labeling Facebook CEO/founder Mark Zuckerberg a “racist” for the deactivation, Boosie quickly erected a new account under the handle @hesbackagain2021. So far, he’s amassed over 154,000 followers and shared one “safe” post — a black-and-white photo of himself.

Last week, Boosie offered $554 to anyone willing to be smacked on camera. He eventually found that person and viral video of the scene started making the rounds over the weekend. In the clip, a seemingly intoxicated man walks up to Boosie and DaBaby in a gas station and says to Boosie, “You one of these punk ass rappers and you can’t rap. How you gonna tell me you a goddamn rapper?”

Boosie then hits the man in the face very hard and he goes down to his knees.

That was all it took and Boosie’s account was removed. The 38-year-old rapper had a similar issue with Instagram last April when his account was deactivated for posting sexually explicit content and was furious with Mark “Zuckerburger.”

“They just took my Instagram,” he said at the time. “Mark Zuckerburger I need to talk to you. I don’t know what I did, but I need my Instagram back. I don’t even know what I did. This is how I feed my family. Mark, do not do this to 2020. Do not take Boosie off Instagram. We need to talk Mark. You need to take me to orientation or something, but you can’t put me out of school.

“This is how I feed my family. We ain’t making no show money Mark Zuckerburger, none of the rappers. I need my Instagram back! Mark, I need my Instagram back. Mark Zuckerburger. I told everybody, ‘Call Mark Zuckerburger. At him right now. Tell him call my sister. We need to talk.’ I need my Instagram! I got people’s money I gotta post.”

Once again, Boosie started another account and vowed to sue Zuckerberg for discrimination.

