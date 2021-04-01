CLOSE
Win a Trip For You and Your Best Friend From Saweetie

SAWEETIE Best Friend National Sweepstakes_March 2021

How about a weekend getaway with you and two of your besties to Miami, Vegas, or Atlanta?!  You decide where you want to go and Saweetie is gonna hook you up with an online shopping spree for you and your girls!

All you have to do is listen to The Morning Hustle at 8:15am weekdays to get the keyword of the day.  After you get the daily keyword, enter it below with your information for your chance to win!  You can enter once per day with the new keyword, one national grand prize winner will receive round trip airfare for you and two friends to the getaway city of your choice, hotel suite, online shopping spree, and Saweetie is throwing in some icy merch!

