CLOSE
The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Michael Rainey Jr. Shares Scary Encounter With Police

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

STARZ Red Carpet Event for POWER

Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Michael Rainey Jr. Shares Scary Encounter With Police

 

Michael Rainey Jr. widely known as ‘Tariq’ from the hit show POWER on STARZ, shared an extremely scary encounter with a police officer.

 

 

He claims the officer didn’t even officially pull him over, give him instructions, or allow him to look for his I.D without fear of being shot. He credits the video for saving his life.

 

 

Michael later posted a video blaming the incident on being racially profiled in a nice car. We are so glad he’s safe!

 

 

NP Cape Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry ,son Archie

PPE/Royal/WENN.com

Lifetime Officially Greenlights “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace”

 

Looks like Lifetime has officially greenlit ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace,” the follow up in their royal series. According to Deadline, the casting for the film is currently underway with production set to begin this spring. Lifetime reportedly says the film will reveal everything that happened inside the palace including all of the tension that led to Harry and Meghan ditching with the Royal family. The film is expected to premiere this year.

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Michael Rainey Jr. Shares Scary Encounter With Police  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Length Check: Tyra Banks Shows Off A Head…
 8 hours ago
03.26.21
5 items
5 Times Ari Lennox Refused To Take Her…
 14 hours ago
03.26.21
Reginae Carter Gathers Fan Who Calls Her Natural…
 3 days ago
03.24.21
20 items
Them Boys Ain’t Poddin: Rory & Mal Absent…
 3 days ago
03.24.21
Photos
Close