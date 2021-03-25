CLOSE
Music & Entertainment
HomeMusic & Entertainment

Fired Radio Host Says He’s ‘Horrified’ He Compared Black Women’s Skin Tones To Toaster Settings

Absent from Rob Lederman's comments was an apparent apology.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Rob Lederer fired by radio station

Source: Twitter

The radio host who was fired for doing his best Don Imus impression by using racist, anti-Black language on the air has all of a sudden become quite contrite in his current state of unemployment.

Rob Lederman was terminated from Rock 97 in Buffalo, New York, on Wednesday night, just hours after offering his listeners his unsolicited comparison of Black women’s skin tones to the settings on toasters that determine how dark the bread becomes.

Lederman told the Buffalo News on Thursday that he was “horrified” at what he said and understood how people could be offended.

“I get that,” he said, adding, “It sounds terrible, and it is terrible.”

Absent from his comments was an apparent apology.

Lederman has become famous for all the wrong reasons after an ESPN reporter who covers the NFL’s Buffalo Bills tweeted about the on-air exchange between Lederman and co-hosts Rich “Bull” Gaenzler and Chris Klein, who were disciplined for their roles. Marcel Louis-Jacques said he didn’t hear it live, but, he added, the “internet keeps receipts” while tweeting audio from the unfortunate moment in radio history.

Lederman seems to acknowledge that the thoughts he was about to share are controversial — “I may get into trouble for this” — before using the racist metaphor to address his preferred skin tones on Black women he says he finds attractive. Laughter can be heard in the background as Lederman continues with an example: “I will never go to a Serena Williams-level but … I’m very comfortable with a Halle Berry level.”

He added: “I need a little bit of mulatto coming through.”

When someone randomly asks if Gayle King fits that criteria, Lederman is resolute in his answer: “Gayle King is not even on my toaster level.”

When some tweeted at Louis-Jacques for calling out Lederman, he had an explanation at the ready.

“There’s already an unfortunate and undeserved stigma attached to dark skin — so for Rob to take something undesirable like burnt toast and compare it to the skin color of any person is reprehensible and feeds into that stigma,” Louis-Jacques accurately summed up.

To say Lederman’s comments were tone-deaf is an understatement. During this historic time of purported widespread racial reckoning — not to mention, in a city that is more than 36% Black — there has been heightened awareness surrounding inflammatory language that could even remotely be construed as racist. There may have even been training at the radio station advising against such candor. Still, Lederman went ahead and said them.

Lederman’s co-host Gaenzler did not escape unscathed. The Buffalo News reported that he lost two other likely lucrative employment opportunities as a result of his involvement in Lederman’s racist antics.

The episode harkened back to when shock-jock Don Imus gleefully referred to the Rutgers University women’s basketball team as “nappy headed hos” and “jigaboos” while on the air in 2007. Imus was fired but later returned to a new radio station, where he promptly made another borderline racist remark.

Lederman’s future has yet to be determined, but since history typically repeats itself, it’s likely only a matter of time before — like Imus — we find him back on the air espousing more racist language.

SEE ALSO:

Career Criminal Accused Of Raping 8-Year-Old Black Child Won’t Stand Trial Due To State Loophole And White Privilege

Black Women Accused Of Racist Attack At Asian-Owned Beauty Shop Claim They Were ‘Profiled’

violent white people arrested with tender loving care

Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police

29 photos Launch gallery

Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police

Continue reading Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police

Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police

UPDATED: 1:00 a.m. ET, March 17, 2021 -- Only in America can police respond to separate calls for similar incidents and have two drastically different results depending on the race of the suspect. A variation of that dichotomic truth continued to play out in real life on Tuesday afternoon when a suspected white supremacist allegedly killed at least eight people in three separate shootings in Georgia that bore all the hallmarks of a racist attack against Asians. Robert Aaron Long, the prime suspect in the apparent hate crimes near Atlanta, was considered armed and dangerous when he briefly led the police on a car chase prior to his arrest. Amazingly, however -- despite Long allegedly killed in cold blood in what appeared to be calculated attacks against people based on their ethnicity -- the suspected mass murderer "was taken into custody without incident," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. https://twitter.com/ArianaTriggs/status/1372012506923798528?s=20   For perspective's sake, police killed George Floyd over nonviolent allegations surrounding a purported counterfeit $20 bill. The examples of the difference along racial lines in law enforcement reactions to similar reports of crime keep pouring in. One glaring instance of law enforcement not being nearly as trigger happy with white people as they are with Black suspects came courtesy of a viral video on social media. While it was unclear when, where and why a violent encounter happened between a store patron and a police officer, it was very clear that the cop never once felt threatened enough to use lethal force. [caption id="attachment_4005924" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Twitter[/caption] Precious context was missing from the video, which began recording as the cop and suspect were already grappling in an aisle of what appeared to be a liquor store. The cop, who employed a leg-sweep takedown of the suspect likely learned from departmental training, exercised the kind of restraint rarely if ever seen with nonviolent Black suspects, like Jacob Blake, who was unarmed when he was shot in the back multiple times at close range as he tried to enter his car in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The video ended with the cop handcuffing the suspect, who had clearly assaulted the officer. Scroll down to see the full video. In Florida, a self-described Trump-supporting white supremacist with a huge swastika tattooed on his chest caused a racist disruption at a restaurant, threatened to sexually assault one woman and then physically attacked another. When the police finally arrived, there was no brutality to be seen; no reckless shoving of the suspect's head into a squad car. Instead, there was some jovial joking taking place as the suspect, identified as Nicholas Arnold Schock, was carefully eased into the back of a police cruiser. In fact, the restaurant's employees and patrons used more force than the police did. https://twitter.com/ReadCarlos/status/1290073261233979393?s=20 It was a far cry from, say, how Baltimore cops treated Freddie Gray before he sustained his deadly injury in the back of a police van over suspicions about a pen knife. In another stunningly similar example, an armed white man who allegedly shot and injured a police officer after barricading himself in a home during a contentious standoff with law enforcement managed to be peacefully arrested in North Hollywood, California, in June. Police responded to a reported active shooting and somehow took the armed man into custody without resorting to the lethal force we see officers use so many times with unarmed Black people. https://twitter.com/LAPDHQ/status/1269874825956257792?s=20   The incident in West Hollywood came nearly two weeks after a suspected double murderer who was also accused of a range of other violent crimes was safely taken into custody without the police resorting to any violence, let alone lethal force. Peter Manfredonia was arrested in Maryland six days after he allegedly killed a 62-year-old man with a machete, held anther man hostage, stole the hostage's guns and vehicle, killed a former classmate, kidnapped the former classmate's girlfriend in her car in Connecticut. https://twitter.com/AndyWBRE_WYOU/status/1265829184925990915?s=20 The Hartford Courant reported reported that police said "no one was injured when he was arrested." He's also a white man, which likely explains his life being spared by members of a profession that have typically responded with deadly intentions to Black people suspected of lesser crimes, if any at all. It was a stark contrast to the reports of police shooting unarmed Black people who were not suspected of multiple murders and leading police on an inter-state chase for nearly a week. Oh, and who can forget how Ahmaud Arbery's accused killers -- father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael -- who are on video shooting the jogger were gently handled during their arrest? More on that below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WrcmC2ly6i4&feature=emb_title That treatment stood in stark contrast to the videos circulating on social media showing how police were responding to nonviolent Black people accused of violating social distancing guidelines during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Roger Hedgpeth was arrested a block away from the White House after threatening to kill the president of the United States. The Florida man was armed with a sheathed knife on his left hip, according to a report from The Washington Post. A D.C. police report revealed that Hedgpeth told a Secret Service officer, “I am here to assassinate President Donald Trump. I have a knife to do it with.” The report described the 25-year-old as a “critically missing/endangered person as well as a mental health consumer.” He was taken into custody by the Secret Service for threatening “to do bodily harm and possession of a prohibited weapon.” The knife on Hedgpeth’s person had a 3 ½ inch blade. He was also wearing an empty pistol holder, according to the report. https://twitter.com/CBS4Local/status/1226566433552859138   Benjamin Murdy of Harford County, Maryland fired nearly 200 rounds from a rifle and a handgun, while “police never fired a single shot,” according to WMAR Baltimore. After an hour-and-a-half standoff with Harford County police, the Maryland man eventually called 911 and turned himself in. Despite the evident threat Murdy posed to the arresting officers – a threat that has resulted in the killing of many Black suspects – Murdy who was taken into custody peacefully and later charged. https://twitter.com/WMAR2News/status/1220108309400899584 Murdy opened fire on Harford Sheriff’s deputies after they arrived at his home following a report made by Murdy’s girlfriend who claims that he shot and killed her dog during a dispute. “We're familiar with him,” said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, “He's been the subject of a couple of protective orders from a previous relationship and then I think from the current one. I'm not up to spec on all of those, but he had made statements in there that he would take out police if they ever came to the house." Murdy’s neighbor was heading to take out his trash at the time and had to quickly seek cover to avoid being hit with the rapidly fired bullets. Bobby Schell said that although he hid on the other side of his truck, which ended up being riddled with bullet holes, he was grazed on his right knee and hit in the scrotum. Murdy was charged with attempted first-and-second degree murder, first-and-second degree assault, reckless endangerment, aggravated animal cruelty and other related charges. Florida woman Serina Probus was accused of two separate violent felonies, one of which the 20-year-old admitted to being "too high on cocaine to remember," the Tampa Bay Times reported. Despite the clear threat to the safety of the arresting officers -- a threat that police have quickly killed Black suspects over -- Probus was somehow able to be peacefully taken into custody and as a result smiled proudly in her mugshot. Her treatment stood in stark contrast to how cops typically react to Black suspects accused of the same or less. [caption id="attachment_3898806" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Pictured: Serina Probus | Source: Pasco Sheriff's Office[/caption] Police said Probus was drunk when she bit her sister on the hand for trying to prevent her from leaving a home with her 6-month-old daughter early in the morning of New Year Day. When police responded, "Probus cursed at them and tried to kick out a window in the patrol vehicle as she was being arrested and was placed in a hobble restraint to bind her legs," the Tampa Bay Times wrote. "As she was being restrained, deputies said she tried to pee on them, then spit on them once she was in the car." After Probus was booked on "the misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer," she was hit with another felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon stemming from an accusation in October when she allegedly intentionally hit a man with her SUV. History has shown that Black people accused of much less have suffered much worse fates at the hands of police, especially in Florida. But the rules change when white folks are involved, as shown by the Pasco Sheriff's Office, which happily snapped Probus' gleeful mugshot. It was unclear if deputies stopped to get her some Burger King on the way to being booked, which is exactly what happened after Dylann Roof -- the admitted racist murderer of nine parishioners in a historic Black church in South Carolina in 2015 -- was peacefully arrested even though he was considered armed and very dangerous.   Jerri Kelly decided the best reaction to four Black teenagers who knocked on her door while fund-raising for their high school was to pull a gun on them and keep her firearm aimed at them until police arrived. While the obviously racist episode that unfolded in Arkansas resulted in Kelly being arrested, it took the Wynne Police Department -- which arrived on the scene to see Kelly holding the boys at gunpoint while they were forced to lie on the ground -- five days to actually take her into custody. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1162484180401319936?s=20 Kelly, the wife of the local jail administrator, was arrested with tender loving care for something -- if the roles were reversed -- that arguably would have gotten one or all of the boys shot and/or killed by police. She had the audacity to plead not guilty to four counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a minor. The list of similar examples literally goes on and on and serves as further proof that when you are white, no matter if you gun down people at a church or even assault police officers, you can expect to be peacefully arrested. Must be nice. See below for more.

Fired Radio Host Says He’s ‘Horrified’ He Compared Black Women’s Skin Tones To Toaster Settings  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Reginae Carter Gathers Fan Who Calls Her Natural…
 1 day ago
03.24.21
20 items
Them Boys Ain’t Poddin: Rory & Mal Absent…
 1 day ago
03.24.21
Cyborg Had Time: Ray Fisher Demands WarnerMedia To…
 2 days ago
03.24.21
Kaptain Know It All Karen Who Rallied To…
 2 days ago
03.24.21
Photos
Close