The police are looking for a missing man with autism who was last seen downtown.
Via Fox19
Andre Dion Miles, 19, was last seen in Downtown Cincinnati boarding a bus near 9th and Sycamore streets, police say. The bus traveled to North College Hill, according to CPD. North College Hill PD responded to the area of the bus destination at Hamilton and Meis avenues but was not able to find Miles. Miles has autism, police say.
Cincinnati: Police Searching For Missing Man Last Seen Downtown was originally published on rnbcincy.com
