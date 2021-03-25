CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Police Searching For Missing Man Last Seen Downtown

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

The police are looking for a missing man with autism who was last seen downtown.

 

Via Fox19

Andre Dion Miles, 19, was last seen in Downtown Cincinnati boarding a bus near 9th and Sycamore streets, police say. The bus traveled to North College Hill, according to CPD. North College Hill PD responded to the area of the bus destination at Hamilton and Meis avenues but was not able to find Miles. Miles has autism, police say.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Police Searching For Missing Man Last Seen Downtown  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Reginae Carter Gathers Fan Who Calls Her Natural…
 23 hours ago
03.24.21
20 items
Them Boys Ain’t Poddin: Rory & Mal Absent…
 1 day ago
03.24.21
Cyborg Had Time: Ray Fisher Demands WarnerMedia To…
 2 days ago
03.24.21
Kaptain Know It All Karen Who Rallied To…
 2 days ago
03.24.21
Photos
Close