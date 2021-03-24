CLOSE
The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Reports Say Summer Walker Welcomed Baby Girl

Summer Walker "Body" video stills

Source: Ashley Aarons / LVRN/Universal Music Group

Reports Say Summer Walker Welcomed Baby Girl

 

Some media outlets are reporting that R&B Superstar Summer Walker and her super producer boyfriend London On Da Track just welcomed a healthy baby girl!

Neither parents have confirmed or denied the reports but the couple did take the time to make their baby girl an official Instagram page @1PrincessBubblegum .

We hope mommy and baby are recovering nicely and that maybe, just maybe they let us see their beautiful bundle of joy soon.

Issa Rae x Insecure

HBO

Issa Rae Lands 8 Figure Deal With Warner Bro.

We should already know by now that Issa Rae is all about BIG MOVES and sis just inked in yet another BIG DEAL!

This comes just after announcing that this will be the fifth and final season of her hit HBO series Insecure.

Her latest contract, reportedly worth $40 million, is for five years under her Hoorae Media Company. The agreement allows HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. will have exclusive rights to all of her TV projects. The deal also includes a first-look movie deal with Warner Media companies like Warner Bros. Picture Group, New Line and HBO Max.

Issa Rae recently told Variety, “It’s really exciting to have that flexibility and just deepen the relationship that we already Shave.”

She added: “When people believe in you and build with you, I tend to want to further that relationship. That’s just been a staple of mine with so many of the people that I work with.”

Issa also took to Instagram to make it clear that she would never allow the real numbers of her contract to be released so any specific number we read is false! Well I guess that’s just that on that!

Special screening of &apos;Champs&apos;

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield Back In The Ring Afterall

 

Mike Tyson has decided to head back in the ring with Evander Holyfield after just declining the initial $25 Million dollar offer earlier this week! Holyfield’s management initially explained,

 

