Rapper, Young Boy Never Broke Again has been arrested,again. According to TMZ, the rapper was pulled over by the LAPD Monday afternoon due to his outstanding federal warrant. The 21-year old rapper attempted to flee on foot, but was tracked down shortly after by a K-9 unit.

A gun was found in the rappers vehicle, however, it is not clear at this time if the gun belongs to NBA. NBA is currently in federal police custody.

NBA YoungBoy Arrested Yesterday was originally published on kysdc.com

