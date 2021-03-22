CLOSE
The QuickSilva Show
Diva's Daily Dirt: Quavo Did Not Repossess Bentley He Bought Saweetie

Cardi B and Offset Coupled Up at Oak Atlanta

Prince Williams

Quavo Did NOT Repossess Bentley He Bought Saweetie

 

Rumors were swirling that Quavo repossessed Saweetie’s ‘ICY GIRL’ Bentley early Saturday morning but according to TMZ, Huncho says this is simply not true.

 

Fans started the speculations after the hip hop couple’s ‘public break up’ on Twitter last Friday. However, Saweetie still has the luxury car Quavo gifted her for Christmas. Now, the question is, will she continue to drive an old gift from her ex? Well, have you actually seen it? Because I still would.

 

 

2015 BET Awards - Arrivals

Jason LaVeris

Nicki Minaj’s Mother Files $150 Million Dollar Lawsuit

Last month, Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj was killed in a hit-and-run incident. According to police, the driver of the other car “exited his vehicle, stood over the victim, asked him if ‘he was ok,’ before fleeing the scene. The driver, later identified as Charles Polevich, eventually turned himself in. The Maraj’s attorneys announced the $15 Million dollar lawsuit on IG and called Polevich’s actions as ‘criminal and cowardly.’ We hope justice is served swiftly.

 

