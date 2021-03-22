CLOSE
Homepage Events
HomeHomepage Events

Win Goodies, Cash & More at The WIZ “The Easter Egg Express” Drive-Thru Event

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Easter Egg Express

Source: Radio One Cincinnati

Radio One Cincinnati and the Law Offices of Blake Maislin are bringing you “The Easter Egg Express” Drive-Thru Event, presented by Regeneration Schools and WGU OHIO Saturday, March 27th from 12Noon until 3 pm at Sawyer Point Downtown.

This is a Drive-Thru, Safe and FREE event that includes the opportunity to see the Easter Bunny who will be on-site, receive Easter goodies and other prizes including Blake Maislin will be giving out 1000 candy bars and 5 will have golden tickets worth $444 each.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Savannah James Shows Off Daughter Zhuri’s Long Healthy…
 21 hours ago
03.21.21
Taraji P. Henson Shares How To Achieve Her…
 21 hours ago
03.21.21
Saweetie Talks Cardi & Beyonce Collabs, Slides By…
 1 day ago
03.22.21
Kirk Franklin Talks About Being Judged, His Song…
 1 day ago
03.22.21
Photos
Close