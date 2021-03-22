Radio One Cincinnati and the Law Offices of Blake Maislin are bringing you “The Easter Egg Express” Drive-Thru Event, presented by Regeneration Schools and WGU OHIO Saturday, March 27th from 12Noon until 3 pm at Sawyer Point Downtown.
This is a Drive-Thru, Safe and FREE event that includes the opportunity to see the Easter Bunny who will be on-site, receive Easter goodies and other prizes including Blake Maislin will be giving out 1000 candy bars and 5 will have golden tickets worth $444 each.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Win Goodies, Cash & More at The WIZ “The Easter Egg Express” Drive-Thru Event
- Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One
- Here’s Your Chance to Win $1K From The WIZ!
- Nominate a Woman to be Honored for Women’s History Month
- Lee Merritt Is Running For Texas Attorney General Because Current AG ‘Doesn’t Want To Do His Job’
- Cincinnati: The Community & Officers Gathered Around To Remember Kaia Grant
- Savannah James Shows Off Daughter Zhuri’s Long Healthy Locs
- Taraji P. Henson Shares How To Achieve Her Signature Twist Out With This Simple Tutorial
- Saweetie Talks Cardi & Beyonce Collabs, Slides By Quavo Questions, Talks Her Ideal “Bestie”+ More!
- Kirk Franklin Talks About Being Judged, His Song Writing Process, Working With Secular Artists +More
- The Isley Brothers And Earth Wind & Fire Up Next For Verzuz
- Travis Scott Gave Buddy A Maybach SUV For His Wedding
- Blue Ivy Channels Dad & Biggie In First Grammy Award Post Win Photos
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: