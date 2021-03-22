CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: The Community & Officers Gathered Around To Remember Kaia Grant

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Officers and the community gathered around to pay respects one year after Springdale police officer Kaia Grant was killed.

 

Via FOX19

Grant was called to assist with a police chase when she was killed on I-275 by the driver, Terry Blankenship, 42, who was fleeing officers, police say. Officers say Grant was putting out stop sticks when she was hit by Blankenship. She was rushed to the hospital but died a short time later. “We remember exactly how we felt when 911 happened. And of course, everyone here tonight knows how it felt when we found out what happened to Kaia,” said Police Chief Thomas Wells.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: The Community & Officers Gathered Around To Remember Kaia Grant  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Savannah James Shows Off Daughter Zhuri’s Long Healthy…
 13 hours ago
03.21.21
Taraji P. Henson Shares How To Achieve Her…
 13 hours ago
03.21.21
2004 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards - Arrivals
21 Years After Her Debut, Trina Is Still…
 1 day ago
03.21.21
Motherhood Looks Good On Ciara
 2 days ago
03.20.21
Photos
Close