Cincinnati: The Community & Officers Gathered Around To Remember Kaia Grant

Officers and the community gathered around to pay respects one year after Springdale police officer Kaia Grant was killed.

Via FOX19

Grant was called to assist with a police chase when she was killed on I-275 by the driver, Terry Blankenship, 42, who was fleeing officers, police say. Officers say Grant was putting out stop sticks when she was hit by Blankenship. She was rushed to the hospital but died a short time later. “We remember exactly how we felt when 911 happened. And of course, everyone here tonight knows how it felt when we found out what happened to Kaia,” said Police Chief Thomas Wells.