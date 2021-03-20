CLOSE
Saweetie Sidesteps Questions About Quavo in Interview Amid Split Rumors

Saweetie and Quavo

Source: Pari Dukovic / Pari Dukovic/ GQ

One thing about Saweetie and Quavo-they are never shy to talk about each other.

So in a recent interview it raised eyebrows when Saweetie seemed uncomfortable to talk about Quavo.

This, added to the couple unfollowing each other on social media is making it seem apparent that they may have broken up.

The interviewer, Leah Henry of Leah’s Lemonade Stand recently interviewed Saweetie and said about Quavo, he loves you, it’s clear.

Saweetie responded Mhmmm and made a gesture. She was wearing sunglasses and a sweatshirt hood so her facial expression was hidden.

How soon after a break up do you make it social media official by unfollowing your former mate and announcing you are single?

 

3:28 PM PT — Quavo just broke his silence over the split, saying, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were.  I wish you nothing but the best.”
1:30 PM PT — A source close to the couple tells us Quavo is upset by the split and did nothing but love and support Saweetie. We’re told, however, he was recently angry that Saweetie hopped on Justin Combs‘ podcast because JC and Saweetie used to date, because he felt she only did it to be disrespectful.
The source refused to comment on the cheating allegations.

Source

