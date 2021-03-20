JT Claps Back at Fan Annoyed by Her Relationship With Lil Uzi Vert

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A fan thought they were being slick when they threw shade at JT.

They probably didn’t bank on her seeing the tweet but she did.

The person wrote, JT and Uzi getting on my nerve now it was better when nobody knew lol

JT snapped back, nah it was better when y’all felt like he was playing me and y’all was laughing. Now he loving me in y’all face and it annoys b– like you.

JT continued by destroying the person more. She ended by telling the person to unfollow her if they didn’t want to see her post about Uzi.

Have you ever written something or said something about a person that you didn’t think would get back to them? What was it?

