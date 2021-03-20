Young Buck Claims Beef With 50 Cent Was All for Show

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

During an IG Live stream Young Buck revealed that there is no beef between him and 50 Cent.

All this time, the two G-Unit members have been playing everyone.

We ain’t got no mf’in beef. That’s what you mf’ers get cause you mf’ers are always chasing this beef.

He said he and 50 just spoke yesterday and they just shot a music video.

Do you believe Young Buck that this was a game the whole time?

Young Buck and 50 Cent have been at each other’s throats for years now, but during a recent Instagram Live stream, Buck suggested it was all for show.

The two G-Unit rappers have been criticizing each other as recently as last year, and that was after it had gotten particularly ugly with Fif sharing transphobic memes. As HotNewHipHop pointed out, Buck said that the pair have been “playing that shit” the whole time.

