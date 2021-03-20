21 Years After Her Debut, Trina Is Still ‘Da Baddest

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s been 21 years since Trina stepped on the scene, but she is still one of the best rappers in the game.

Her debut album, The Baddest B—tch, came out on March 21, 2020.

While chatting with Essence, she talked about entering the male-dominant world of rap.

She also talked about the term ‘baddest b—tch” and said, “It’s you being in the element of your strength. As strong as you’re gonna be, that’s your inner baddest b-tch…”

What is your favorite Trina song?

via Essence

Trina vividly remembers shooting the music video that would mark her introduction to the world — Trick Daddy’s “Nann” in 1998. While the Miami rapper admits she was scared on set, it wasn’t because of the glow-in-the-dark body paint scenes, her iconic diamond bra, or even that she was doing something she hadn’t done before. It was because somebody brought a tiger with them to work that day.

Trina’s mother, Vernesa Taylor, and her friends, who were also featured in the video, gathered at Trina’s house to watch the official cut when Slip-N-Slide Records CEO Ted Lucas sent a link. “I couldn’t believe it was me and I kept rewinding it,” Trina tells ESSENCE. At the time, she had no idea the four-minute video would mark the beginning of her 20-plus year career as “Da Baddest B-tch.”

