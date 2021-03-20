Kris And Caitlyn Jenner Break Their Silence On Kimye Divorce

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner are finally speaking out about Kim and Kanye getting divorced.

She also reveals that some of the divorce drama will be shown in the current season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Are you watching the final season of KUWTK?

The final season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” kicked off Thursday night, but the beloved reality TV series isn’t the only thing coming to an end for the famous family. It’s also the end of an era for Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, who are in the midst of divorce after almost seven years of marriage.

Just hours before season 20 premiered on E!, family matriarch Kris Jenner opened up about the high-profile split — and about whether or not fans will see any of the divorce drama unfold on screen.

