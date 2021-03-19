CLOSE
Asking For A Friend: Have You Ever Smashed Out Of Spite?! [WATCH]

The streets are saying that since Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have called it quits, Drake is trying to get at KiKi. Allegedly Drake is trying to shoot his shot at the soon-to-be ex-wife and The Morning Hustle thinks it may be out of spite. We check in with our listeners to ask have they ever smashed someone out of spite and some of yall are super messy!

 

 

