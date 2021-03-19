LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The streets are saying that since Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have called it quits, Drake is trying to get at KiKi. Allegedly Drake is trying to shoot his shot at the soon-to-be ex-wife and The Morning Hustle thinks it may be out of spite. We check in with our listeners to ask have they ever smashed someone out of spite and some of yall are super messy!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Asking For A Friend: Have You Ever Smashed Out Of Spite?! [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: