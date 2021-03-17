LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The pandemic has hurt a lot of people’s pockets in Hamilton County & people were struggling to make it. But now there is help.

Via Fox19

Dozens of people spread over two floors at the United Way answered calls from Hamilton County residents. When folks dialed 211, they were connected to the appropriate county department for help.

Calls came in for help with housing, access to healthcare, food, internet, and other financial assistance.

The goal?

“To get people the information they need,” Moira Weir, CEO of the United Way of Greater Cincinnati, said. “To get them connected.”

The callers are promised a return call within 24-48 hours to get them the help they need.

Cincinnati: A Relief-A-Thon To Help Struggling Ham Co. Residents Find Resources was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: