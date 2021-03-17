CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A Relief-A-Thon To Help Struggling Ham Co. Residents Find Resources

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

The pandemic has hurt a lot of people’s pockets in Hamilton County & people were struggling to make it. But now there is help.

Via Fox19

Dozens of people spread over two floors at the United Way answered calls from Hamilton County residents. When folks dialed 211, they were connected to the appropriate county department for help.

Calls came in for help with housing, access to healthcare, food, internet, and other financial assistance.

The goal?

“To get people the information they need,” Moira Weir, CEO of the United Way of Greater Cincinnati, said. “To get them connected.”

The callers are promised a return call within 24-48 hours to get them the help they need.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: A Relief-A-Thon To Help Struggling Ham Co. Residents Find Resources  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Melina Matsoukas And Howard Are Mentoring The Next…
 23 hours ago
03.16.21
Scam Over: Man Who Said He Worked For…
 1 day ago
03.17.21
Paul Wall Explains Why He Got The COVID…
 1 day ago
03.17.21
Tia Mowry Has A Message For Those Asking…
 1 day ago
03.17.21
Photos
Close