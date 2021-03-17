LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A man named Robert Long was arrested Wednesday night after killing 8 people in a shooting rampage that took place at a massage parlor and two spas located in the Atlanta metro area. Police say Long of Woodstock, GA drove for more than 180 miles and was on the run for 4 hours while targeting the massage parlor spas on the way.

His shooting spree began at Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County, about 25 miles northwest of Atlanta. There, he shot 5 people , killing 3 on the scene, He then drove south to the Gold Spa on Piedmont Road, shooting and killing three women inside. As police arrived, the shooter headed across the street to the Aroma Therapy Spa shooting and killing another before fleeing the scene.

Around 8pm investigators had ID’d Long and deputies all over the state were alerted. He was apprehended on Interstate 75 in Crisp Country around 8:30pm. Police are still investigating motive into the shooting, but are aware that all 3 shootings took place at Asian American businesses.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Man Kills 8 People In Deadly Atlanta Massage Parlor Shootings was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: