CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Top Places to Live in Ohio Named

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

 

Dublin, Ohio at night

Source: Copyright Artem Vorobiev / Getty

According to NBC4i, Bexley and Dublin are the top two places to live in the central Ohio area, and some of the best in the whole state, according to the data of one website.

According to Niche.com, Bexley ranks 6th, and Dublin comes in at 10th for the best places to live in Ohio.

Niche, which, according to its website, uses data and reviews to come up with the rankings, also listed the two suburbs as the best in central Ohio, followed by Upper Arlington, Powell, and Grandview Heights. Of note, Granville has ranked the 5th best place to live in the state.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Top Places to Live in Ohio Named  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Melina Matsoukas And Howard Are Mentoring The Next…
 17 hours ago
03.16.21
Scam Over: Man Who Said He Worked For…
 20 hours ago
03.17.21
Paul Wall Explains Why He Got The COVID…
 20 hours ago
03.17.21
Tia Mowry Has A Message For Those Asking…
 23 hours ago
03.17.21
Photos
Close