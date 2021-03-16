According to NBC4i, Bexley and Dublin are the top two places to live in the central Ohio area, and some of the best in the whole state, according to the data of one website.
According to Niche.com, Bexley ranks 6th, and Dublin comes in at 10th for the best places to live in Ohio.
Niche, which, according to its website, uses data and reviews to come up with the rankings, also listed the two suburbs as the best in central Ohio, followed by Upper Arlington, Powell, and Grandview Heights. Of note, Granville has ranked the 5th best place to live in the state.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Enter to Win a Skyline Gift Card
- Here’s Your Chance to Win $1K From The WIZ!
- Nominate a Woman to be Honored for Women’s History Month
- Erica Banks Reveals The Reason She Wants Her Body Done [Exclusive Video]
- Isaiah John Breaks Down ‘Snowfall,’ British vs. African-American Actors & More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 17, 2021: Senator’s Racism is Clear — Texas Seeks to Shrink Voting Access — Deadly U.K. Variant
- Man Kills 8 People In Deadly Atlanta Massage Parlor Shootings
- Suspected White Supremacist ID’ed After Deadly Shooting Spree At Asian Massage Parlor, Spas Near Atlanta
- Melina Matsoukas And Howard Are Mentoring The Next Generation Of Storytellers With Instagram’s Help
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: LeBron James Becomes Part Owner Of Boston Red Sox
- First Look At Netflix’s Newest Comedy Sitcom ‘The Upshaws’ Starring Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields
- Top Places to Live in Ohio Named
- Spring Break Travel Cancelled Again? We Remember BET’s Top Spring Bling Performances
Top Places to Live in Ohio Named was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com